MBTA's Vax Express Starts Giving Shots Wednesday

The Vax Express will stop in Mattapan Wednesday as the MBTA begins offering COVID-19 vaccines to passengers aboard its commuter rail trains.

MBTA has partnered with a private health startup CIC Health to implement the so-called "Vax Express" from June 16 to 20, the agency announced Friday.

The Vax Express will visit stations in Worcester, Mattapan Boston, Lowell, Lawrence and Fitchburg. These areas have been identified as those among the lowest vaccination rates in Massachusetts.

The Vax Express offers the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for passengers ages 12 and older and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for passengers ages 18 and older.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, who is sponsoring the initiative, also plans to offer giveaways, including a $25 local grocery store gift card to each vaccine recipient.

The Vax Express is accepting walk ups, as well as appointments through the CIC Health website.