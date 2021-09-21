Local

MCAS Test Results to Be Released Tuesday

The Board is scheduled to begin a meeting at 9 a.m. that is expected to run until 1 p.m., which includes the statewide student assessment (MCAS) report.

By Staff and wire reports

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education was expected to publicly release results of spring 2021 MCAS tests Tuesday morning.

MCAS tests were not administered in spring 2020, when students were newly learning remotely at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The department adjusted last year's testing program in a variety of ways, including postponing the exams and shortening them for third through eighth graders.

Earlier this year, education officials agreed to allow the class of 2022 to graduate without needing to pass their 10th grade English and math exams, and to skip making new school and district accountability determinations based on 2021 results.

Officials have said the test results are instead to be used for diagnostic purposes after a period of pandemic-disrupted schooling.

The State House News Service

