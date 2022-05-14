Generator Airlift at McCormack Building to Cause Road Closures Near State House

Road closures and side walk restrictions can be expected near the State House and McCormack Building today because of a generator drop-off.

The new back-up generator is being transported into the McCormack Building via a helicopter airlift.

According to the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance, the helicopter will go through six trips from Beacon Street in front of the State House to drop each component of the the generator. The parts will be lifted, and traveling over the State House, east side of the front lawn, East Wing of the capitol, and Ashburton Park to the McCormack roof.

The DCAMM has taken necessary safety and precautionary measures inside the State House, with closure and security notices for some floors being off-limits during the transfer.

Road closures are expected on Beacon Street between Joy Street and Bowdoin Street from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., along with portions of Bowdoin Street. One-way traffic flow will be temporarily reversed on Bowdoin and Joy street, said DCAMM.

Authorities are advising officials and aides trying to access the State House on Saturday to avoid to avoid parking on the Bowdoin Street or in the archway area, as access will be closed. DCR rangers are going to be posted on Derne Street to assist with staff access.