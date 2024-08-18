McDonald's customer, another person injured after car crashes into restaurant

Two people are injured after a car crashed into a McDonald's in Springfield, Massachusetts, Saturday night.

The Springfield Fire Department said it was on scene at 806 Boston Road for a motor vehicle accident around 10:30 p.m.

One occupant was able to get themselves out of the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the fire department said.

A McDonald's patron was also taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

SFD “On Scene “ 806 Boston rd MVA one occupant self extricated and was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries one patron was also transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. pic.twitter.com/TRFXXsi7t2 — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) August 18, 2024

Pictures shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, show a heavily-damaged vehicle resting on the side of the McDonald's, with some of the store's glass windows completely shattered and at least one awning damaged.

Fire officials haven't said what caused the vehicle to crash. No other information was immediately available.