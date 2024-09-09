CO charged with raping inmate at Framingham women's prison expected in court

A corrections officer accused of raping an inmate in Framingham, Massachusetts, is expected in court on Monday.

Joao Gomes, 49, of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, had been indicted in Woburn Superior Court.

Gomes is a corrections officer at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Framingham.

Prosecutors say Gomes has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of indecent assault and three counts of delivering articles to prisoners. The latter charge stems from allegations that he bought underwear for multiple inmates.

No further details about the allegations were available. It was not immediately clear if Gomes had an attorney.