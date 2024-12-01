Firefighters battle blaze at Mass. prison

There was a fire Sunday at the Massachusetts Correctional Institution at Norfolk that sent two correction officers to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports firefighters responded to MCI-Norfolk on Clark Street around 2:30 p.m. for reports of a fire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Firefighters from several surrounding towns, including Plainville, Franklin and Walpole, were able to knock the flames down within an hour, according to WJAR.

There was no immediate update on the two correction officers who were taken to a local hospital.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.