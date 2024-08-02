Meal prep tips: How to save time and money while eating better

We've all been there — you're tired after a long day, you don't know what you're having for dinner, and you either grab the chips or start looking for the takeout menus.

There is a way to avoid this and have a week's worth of meals ready to go.

Meal-prepping is a phenomenon sweeping through social media, with influencers serving up recipes and money-savings hacks. Prepping what you're going to eat not only saves you time, but also saves you money on your grocery bill.

Blake Swanson is a content creator in Boston. Her meal-prepping involves getting ingredients ready ahead of time.



"I want my fridge to be like a Sweetgreen or a Cava," said Swanson. "I just go in and like, 'I want this green today, I want this vegetable, I want this protein, I want this sauce.'"

Every week, she spends a few hours a week chopping veggies, cooking proteins and planning out meals.

"Prepping a bunch of different things and having it ready to go means that I am getting through all of it. And I also try to plan out meals that have overlapping ingredients," Swanson explained. "The amount I spend is sort of, like, expected. You anticipate how much you're going to spend. I don't have a bunch of things to throw away at the end of the week anymore, which makes my wallet feel better and makes me feel better sustainably."

She isn't the only one. More people are turning to social media platforms for tips and inspiration on how to simplify their meals, eat healthy and save money. Some options don't involve you cooking at all.

One example is the Whole Foods' paleo grilled salmon meal for a family of four. For $26.99, you get four salmon filets, sweet potatoes and green beans — a healthy meal for less than $7 a serving.

You can also order catering from a big chain restaurant like Chipotle. Buy the food in bulk, portion it up and freeze it to eat it all week.

To maximize your meal-prepping, you must plan ahead. Consider buying what's on sale at the grocery store that week. And don't forget to shop your pantry — take inventory of what you already have on hand.

Making meals that have common ingredients is another way to reduce food waste and save money.

To avoid overspending at the grocery store, try the 6-to-1 method. Buy only six vegetables, five fruits, four proteins, three starches, two sauces or spreads, and one treat for yourself and create your meals from those ingredients.

Health experts say by planning and preparing meals in advance, families can avoid the temptation of unhealthy snacks and spending money on fast food or takeout.

"I think meal-prepping is a great way to get time back in your schedule and default to making that healthier choice for yourself, while still leaving opportunities to teach your kids about healthy eating as well and save some money," said Lily Lichtenstein, a Registered Dietitian at Tufts Medical Center.

It's a streamlined and cost-effective way to ensure your family eats well all week long.

"Especially if you work 9 to 5 and you have to figure out lunches and dinners for your kids and come back and have no time for yourself," Swanson said. "Having something ready to go that you don't need to think about so much — it's so much more attainable and realistic for a lot of people."