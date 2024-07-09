Measles cluster in NH, Vt. hits 3 patients; health officials watching for more

Health officials are tracking a growing measles cluster in New Hampshire and Vermont, with three known cases as of Tuesday and people who've been in the Dartmouth College area being urged to monitor for possible exposure.

A resident of New Hampshire who wasn't vaccinated for measles was confirmed to be infected, likely after being exposed to a person who'd visited Hanover from abroad in late June, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.

A Vermont resident has also been confirmed to have measles after being exposed in Hanover in late June, the Vermont Department of Health said Tuesday.

Both agencies shared information about where their infected residents had been, in case other people were exposed to the highly contagious and potentially serious virus, which is part of the safe, effective MMR vaccine schedule that's recommended for almost all people in the U.S., except those with severe allergies or several other conditions.

1st measles case, in NH and Mass.

The initial case of measles was in the international traveler who flew back to their home country through Boston's Logan airport — Massachusetts health officials put out an advisory about possible exposure last in late June.

That person took the Dartmouth Coach bus to Logan airport.

Health officials in New Hampshire and Massachusetts shared these details about where they were known to be:

June 20-22: Dartmouth College campus, Hanover

June 20-22: The Hanover Inn, 2 E Wheelock Street, Hanover

June 20, 3 p.m.: Hanover Scoops, 57 S Main Street, Hanover

June 20-22: Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery, 30 S Main Street, Hanover (one meal on unknown date and time)

June 22: Dartmouth Coach Bus from Hanover to Boston Logan International Airport, likely on a bus that departed at 11:40 a.m. and arrived at the airport about 2:40 p.m.

June 22: Logan Terminal E from 2:40 p.m. to 8:40 p.m., before boarding Flight KLM6016 to Amsterdam departing from Gate E5

Dartmouth shared an update on the visitor's measles case in late June, noting that no one on campus was known to have been diagnosed and that the period of likeliest exposure was between June 20 and 22.

2nd measles case, in Vt., NH, elsewhere

The Vermont resident with measles was identified through contact tracing from New Hampshire health officials who'd been investigating anyone who might have been exposed to the first patient, the state's health agency said Tuesday.

A new report from the CDC shows vaccine exemptions amongst U.S. children entering kindergarten have hit highest rate ever.

They stressed in the news release that there was no ongoing risk that the local case presented no risk to the public. In a memo to Vermont health care providers Monday, the deputy state epidemiologist noted that officials were monitoring the symptoms of one person in Vermont known to have been in contact with them.

That memo also noted that the person with measles had taken the Dartmouth Coach leaving from New York City to Hanover last Wednesday, July 3, leaving at 1:30 p.m. No other passengers of the bus were known to be living in Vermont, but the agency was working to confirm where everyone on board lives.

The Vermonter with confirmed measles was outside the state for most of the time they were infectious, according to the Vermont Department of Health, which had shared what they know with their counterparts in other states.

The new case of measles is not related to the only other case confirmed in Vermont in 2024, an international traveler who was in the state in April. They are the first measles cases in Vermont since 2018.

3rd measles case, in Hanover, NH, area

The New Hampshire resident with measles may have given the virus to others without immunity, health officials said, urging residents of the Upper Valley to check their immunity and be on the lookout for developing measles symptoms, like high fever, runny nose and cough, watery eyes and the characteristic body rash.

The person visited these locations, which may have led to exposure:

July 1, 1:30-3:30 p.m.: Peppermint Patty’s, 25 Road Round the Lake, Grantham

July 1, 5:30-11:30 p.m.: Sierra Trading Post, 200 S Main Street, West Lebanon

July 3, 9-11:30 a.m.: Dartmouth Co-op, 21 S Main Street, Hanover

July 5, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Dartmouth Co-op, 21 S Main Street, Hanover

July 5, 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m.: ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care waiting room, 410 Miracle Mile, Lebanon

July 6, 8-10:30 a.m.: ClearChoiceMD Urgent Care waiting room, 410 Miracle Mile, Lebanon

July 6, 9:30 a.m.-July 7, 1 a.m.: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center Emergency Department, 1 Medical Center Drive, Lebanon

Anyone with concerns about whether or not they are vaccinated can call the Department of Publich Health Services at 603-271-4496, and should reach out to their health care provider if they think they may have been exposed, may not be fully protected through immunity and could benefit from preventative treatment.

"The 2-dose measles vaccine provides lifelong protection in most people, and it is the best protection against measles and complications of infection. Anybody who is not vaccinated is strongly encouraged to talk with their healthcare provider about completing the vaccine series," New Hampshire State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said in a statement.