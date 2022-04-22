Medfield Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Police in Medfield, Massachusetts, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.
The Medfield Police Department said in a tweet Friday that Nora Spillane was last seen in the area of Hinkley Pond, but authorities did not say when that was.
The department did not give a description of Spillane, but shared a photo of her.
When she was last seen, police say Spillane was wearing a maroon top and grey sweatpants with the word "BOSTON" on them.
Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 508-359-2315.