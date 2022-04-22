Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Medfield Police Seek Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

Police in Medfield, Massachusetts, are looking for Nora Spillane, a 14-year-old girl last seen in the area of Hinkley Pond

Medfield Police

Police in Medfield, Massachusetts, are looking for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing.

The Medfield Police Department said in a tweet Friday that Nora Spillane was last seen in the area of Hinkley Pond, but authorities did not say when that was.

The department did not give a description of Spillane, but shared a photo of her.

When she was last seen, police say Spillane was wearing a maroon top and grey sweatpants with the word "BOSTON" on them.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 508-359-2315.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsmissing personMedfield
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us