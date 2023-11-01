Medford assault leaves USPS mail carrier with significant injuries, inspectors say

A U.S. postal worker assaulted by a group of people while delivering mail in Medford, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning was left with significant injuries, authorities said Wednesday.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning, Medford police told NBC10 Boston, who were investigating what happened along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Postal inspectors revealed that the letter carrier was expected to survive the roughly 11:40 a.m. attack near the intersection of Arden Road and Winthrop Street. The postal worker, who hasn't been identified, was being treated at a local hospital.

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service takes the safety and security of USPS employees seriously and will spare no resource to bring to justice those who commit these heinous acts against Postal Service employees," Inspector in Charge Ketty Larco-Ward said in a statement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say a group attacked on Arden Road in Medford, leaving the mail carrier bloodied and lying in a nearby driveway.

Photos and video from the scene showed a section of the neighborhood cordoned off with police tape and multiple officers at the scene investigating.

"I've been a carrier 37 years, and you never heard of these incidents happening," said John Fanning, vice president of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 34 Boston. "It's just a horrible thing, it's sad to see it becoming the norm in our business now."