Car crashes into Medford lawn after driver's apparent medical emergency

A person is in critical condition after suffering an apparent medical emergency while driving a car in Medford, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.
The car ended up in the lawn of a Willis Avenue home, Medford police said. The single-vehicle crash was reported about 10:30 a.m.
Images from the scene showed a white car that crashed onto a sidewalk and into bushes.
A passenger in the car told officers the driver appeared to have had a medical emergency that caused him to veer off the road. The 29-year-old Lynn man was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.
