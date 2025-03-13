Medford

Car crashes into Medford lawn after driver's apparent medical emergency

A passenger in the car told officers the driver appeared to have had a medical emergency that caused him to veer off the road

By Asher Klein

A car on a Medford, Massachusetts, front lawn on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Police say the driver had a medical emergency and was in critical condition.
NBC10 Boston

A person is in critical condition after suffering an apparent medical emergency while driving a car in Medford, Massachusetts, on Thursday, police said.

The car ended up in the lawn of a Willis Avenue home, Medford police said. The single-vehicle crash was reported about 10:30 a.m.

Images from the scene showed a white car that crashed onto a sidewalk and into bushes.

A passenger in the car told officers the driver appeared to have had a medical emergency that caused him to veer off the road. The 29-year-old Lynn man was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition Thursday afternoon.

