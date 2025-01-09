Exam uncovers ‘cultural artifacts' at site of old Medford cemetery by City Hall

An examination of a former cemetery site next to City Hall in Medford, Massachusetts, uncovered "cultural artifacts" apparently left behind 75 years ago, the mayor said Thursday, ahead of a new redevelopment project.

It wasn't immediately clear what kinds of artifacts were uncovered, including whether that referred to bodies. NBC10 Boston has reached out to the city for more information.

The search was done at the City Hall Municipal Lot this week, prompted by concerns from people on the Medford Historic Commission about the relocation of the old cemetery to make way for Interstate 93 in 1950, Mayor Breanna Lungo-Koehn said.

"The City will be working with the state and the Massachusetts Historical Commission to properly and meaningfully relocate the artifacts accordingly," she said in a statement.

The cemetery that stood in the spot from 1816 was relocated to Oak Grove Cemetery in 1950, but the historic commission members noted, as part of the city's Medford Square redevelopment process, that there were less stringent requirements for relocated cemeteries then than there are now, the mayor said.

That prompted a search of documents involved in the initial relocation, which led to this week's examination by an archaeological team. Lungo-Koehn didn't share more information about what was uncovered or the time frame of the artifacts' relocation.