Medford Hit-and-Run Suspect Turns Himself in to Police

A man has turned himself into police after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a young woman late Saturday night in Medford, Massachusetts.

The man, whose identity was withheld by police, turned himself in to the authorities Sunday evening. Medford police also have the car that he was driving when the young woman was struck.

Charges will be pressed, police said, but the man has yet to be officially charged.

Medford police said the 22-year-old victim was getting out of a rideshare vehicle at a home on Harvard Street with her boyfriend around 11:30 p.m. when a passing car hit her.

The woman suffered serious injuries and she was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she remains in serious condition.

The woman has not been identified by police, but family members told NBC10 Boston Sunday that her name is Brooke Rosselle. Witnesses who heard the crash and saw the aftermath described a chaotic scene.

“I was sleeping and then I heard a really big bang and then someone scream and then a car like peel off,” said Nakita Sconsoni, who lives nearby. “I looked out my front window and saw a man holding somebody in his arms, screaming to call 911, so I immediately called 911.”

“I was up in bed, I heard a thud, a screech of a tire, and then I saw a lady on the sidewalk on the snowbank,” Larry Keating, another neighborhood resident, said. “Someone got of their car, looked over real quick, got back in the car, and screeched off."

Investigators had previously confirmed that the driver did get out of his car at the scene and look at the injured woman before fleeing in the direction of Main Street, possibly turning right onto that street.

The investigation is active and ongoing.