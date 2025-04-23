Medford

‘Armed and dangerous' Medford home invasion suspect sought by police

By Thea DiGiammerino

A split image shows three photographs of Keith Madden - in one he wears a red jacket, jeans, white sneakers and a red hat. In the second he wears a white hat, gray jacket and red shirt. The third is a closeup headshot
Medford Police Department

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, are searching for a home invasion suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kenneth Madden, 28, is wanted in connection with a home invasion on Feb. 15. Police said he has ties to Reading and Revere.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police. Madden is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911.

More Massachusetts news

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Explosives, ammunition and radioactive materials found in Hadley home, DOJ says

Immigration 5 hours ago

‘She was afraid': Mass. lawmakers recall visit with detained Tufts student in La.

Karen Read 16 hours ago

Canton police chief retiring, select board announces

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Medford
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us