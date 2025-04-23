‘Armed and dangerous' Medford home invasion suspect sought by police

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, are searching for a home invasion suspect they say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kenneth Madden, 28, is wanted in connection with a home invasion on Feb. 15. Police said he has ties to Reading and Revere.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police. Madden is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone who spots him is urged to call 911.