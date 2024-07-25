Medford

Crash causing major delays on I-93 in Medford

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the crash

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A crash caused major delays on Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. on I-93 south near exit 24, where it appears a vehicle crashed into a work zone.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information.


This article tagged under:

Medford
