Crash causing major delays on I-93 in Medford

A crash caused major delays on Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 5:10 a.m. on I-93 south near exit 24, where it appears a vehicle crashed into a work zone.

It wasn't immediately known if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information.