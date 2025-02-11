Medford school evacuated following bathroom fire, 1 student hospitalized

A middle school in Medford, Massachusetts, was evacuated Tuesday after a fire in a bathroom, and one student was hospitalized following the incident.

Medford Public Schools said in a statement that there was a small fire in a first floor bathroom at the Andrews Middle School just before 10 a.m. They said all students and staff were immediately evacuated and sent to the McGlynn School complex next door.

Medford police and fire arrived on the scene and were quickly able to douse the flames.

Medford Fire Chief Todd Evans said the first firefighters at the scene encountered a heavy smoke condition in a first floor hallway and found a girls bathroom with heavy smoke inside. The school principal had attempted to put out the fire using extinguishers, but it ultimately burned out on its own when it ran out of fuel in the bathroom.

One seventh grade student was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Evans said.

School officials said Andrews students and staff ate lunch at the McGlynn School and were dismissed at the usual time. Some students who have lockers in the wing of the Andrews Middle School that was affected by the fire were not able to retrieve their belongings until the hallway could be properly cleaned.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Evans said.