Medford Paraprofessional Union head is subject of embezzlement investigation

Gina Coppola, president of the union representing paraprofessionals in Medford, Massachusetts, denies any wrongdoing

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC10 Boston

The leader of a union representing paraprofessionals at schools in Medford, Massachusetts, is under investigation.

A police report reveals that officials with the Medford Paraprofessional Union hired an accountant to check out the union's books over embezzlement concerns, finding that $50,000 could be missing.

"We have many questions," said union member Rosemary Saeed. "We're very concerned."

Members want answers about where their union dues went. They say their tax-exempt status was even revoked because of irregularities.

"We ask many times for statements and for answers, and we don't get them, so maybe now we'll be able to get them if police are involved," said union member Heidi Alarcon.

Gina Coppola, the union's president, is the focus of the investigation, according to the police report.

"I have nothing to hide," Coppola told NBC10 Boston. "I'm worried because that's a fake investigation. A false criminal investigation."

Coppola has been the union's president for more than 20 years and says the bulk of the money went to her and building representatives for legitimate and allowed expenses.

"Phone, gas, and time served on any boards, for negotiations of contracts, also to give to building reps -- which, there were seven of them -- money for their time that they put in for grievances, spending time in meetings," Coppola said.

She says minutes of prior meetings will prove her case, but she has not been able to find them.

Board members aren't so sure there's any paperwork that will verify Coppola's claims.

"We just want answers, and we want to know where the money is and how it was spent," said Alarcon. "That's all."

