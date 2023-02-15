Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MEDFORD

Medford Police Looking for Missing Teen

Deemariz Reyes, 15, was last seen in the area of Mystic Avenue on the Medford/Somerville line on Wednesday morning

By Marc Fortier

Medford Police

Police in Medford, Massachusetts, are seeking the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who went missing early Wednesday morning.

Deemariz Reyes' last known location was in the area of Mystic Avenue on the Medford/Somerville line.

She is described as 5'2" and about 155 lbs., with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing black and white checkered pajama pants, a brown and black tie-dyed Nike sweatshirt and black Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Medford police at 781-395-1212.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More Massachusetts stories

Gillette Stadium 1 hour ago

Perry: Patriots Ticket Prices to Increase Stadium-Wide in 2023

SNAP 7 hours ago

As Pandemic SNAP Benefits Come to End, Mass. Lawmakers to Mull State Help

This article tagged under:

MEDFORD
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us