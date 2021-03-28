Medical Experts Urge Caution With Easter, Passover Gatherings

For the second year in a row, Passover and Easter celebrations are looking different this year due to COVID 19, but unlike last year when many spring services went all virtual, places of worship are now at 50 percent capacity.

With vaccines here, more families are also gathering, unlike last year.

“As someone who has been vaccinated I can tell you it has certainly lightened my mind and have talked to the kids about whether they’d like to gather,” said Joan Dalton, who is celebrating Easter.

CDC guidance says people who are vaccinated can gather in small groups without masks.

Dr. Michael Misialek of Newton-Wellsley hospital still urges caution though.

“People are moving about and with that comes some risk,” he said.

This Palm Sunday at the Cathedral of St. Paul in Worcester, parishioners were all 6 feet away.

Dr. Misialek says if you are gathering, it’s important to set ground rules ahead of time.

“Discuss with family members who is going to be present especially with elderly family members and their vaccination status,” said Dr. Misialek.

If you attend a service, you also must be masked at all times.

Many churches and places or worship have sign up sheets ahead of time, especially during the Holy Week.