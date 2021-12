A serious crash on Interstate 495 in Andover, Massachusetts, has partially closed the highway and a medical helicopter has been requested, state police said.

Troopers responded to the scene Tuesday evening in on I-495 southbound in the area of the Chandler Road Overpass (Exit 97).

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.