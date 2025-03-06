Medway man charged after fight leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

A Massachusetts man faces assault charges after a fight at his home in Medway left a second man fighting for his life Wednesday.

Bryan Condoy, 29, faces charges including assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, according to Medway police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon, after police were called to a home on Patridge Street for a report of a fight and found a 33-year-old man unconscious with serious, life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to Milford Regional Health Center and later airlifted to UMass Medical Center in Worcester for further treatment. As of Thursday morning he was in serious but stable condition at the hospital.

Condoy, who lives in the home, allegedly fled the scene, according to police. He was arrested the same day.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators did not say what they believe led up to the violence. Condoy is scheduled to be arraigned in Wrentham District Court Thursday.