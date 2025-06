A SWAT team is responding to a situation in Medway, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Medway police said there is an investigation underway in the area of the cemetery on Oakland Street. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Members of the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Council, including SWAT, have been called in.

The road will be closed "for an extended period," according to police.

No other details were immediately available.