Meet Bama – He's an ASPCA Milestone Pet Rescue

Bama was the 200,000th animal transported by the ASPCA’s National Relocation Program.

By Monica Madeja

A major milestone has been reached for shelter pet adoptions right here in our area. Bama, a Basenji cattle dog mix, was recently adopted by Marissa Mulneix of Worcester.

Turns out the sweet pup was the 200,000th animal transported by the ASPCA’s National Relocation Program. The program moves pets from overcrowded shelters, often in the South and Midwest, to help them get a better chance for a permanent home.

Bama was found as a stray in Alabama and was brought with dozens of other animals to the Second Chance Animal Services’ “Almost Home” transport center in North Brookfield. That’s where Marissa met him.

“I went to Second Chance and I walked in to see all the dogs in the back. All the dogs were barking, and he was the only one who didn’t bark. He just hopped up to me and I was like this dog is mine,” said Mulneix. “He’s just a sweet, curious boy. He’ll do anything for treats.”

Mulneix said it’s fitting that Bama is famous, since she works in the Massachusetts film industry and Bama comes to work with her each day.

