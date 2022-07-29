Mega Millions Jackpot Is Over 1 Billion Ahead of Friday Night's Drawing

The jackpot for the Mega Millions is worth about $1.1 billion ahead of Friday night's drawing.

You have until 10:45 p.m. Friday to get a ticket ahead of the next drawing, so there's still time to get in the game. The bad news is that the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in more than 302 million.

However, some stores seem to be luckier than others.

Here's a list of the statistically luckiest ones in the Boston area, each of which sold at least two winning tickets worth $1 million or more from June 2021 to June 2022.

Ted’s Stateline Mobil, Methuen – 3

A1 Plus Convenience, Worcester – 2

Correia & Sons Market, Somerset – 2

Crossroads Marketplace, Leicester – 2

Dairy Market, New Bedford – 2

Ocean Street Market, Hyannis – 2

Woodland Variety & Grill, Vineyard Haven – 2

Forty-five states plus Washington, D.C., participate in the Mega Millions drawings. Find out which state has hit the jackpot the most and what numbers seem to come up most often.

If you do end up with the lucky numbers, you'll have some pretty major decisions to make. One of those decisions is how to claim your winnings, which some experts say to do anonymously. You'll also have to decide if you want the money in a lump sum or an annuity.

If you take the lump sum, minus federal and Massachusetts taxes, you'd walk away with just shy of $376 million. You're advised to take the annuity if you're a big gambler or if you're unsure of how to handle hundreds of millions of dollars.

"Take a breath, step back, make a copy of the ticket front and back and then go underground," Jennifer Lane with Compass Planning Associates said. "Don’t tell anybody that doesn’t need to know. Maybe your spouse, maybe not. Maybe your mother, maybe not. Then you need to build your team."

Experts say you'll need a lawyer, a financial planner and an accountant to figure out how much exactly will go to taxes.

"They may have recommendations as to who to talk to at the upper level of the wealth management of a bank or a brokerage firm," Lane said. "Because you’re not going to walk into a bank with a cashiers check for $600 million. And the cashier will be like 'What,' and then they’ll want to be your friend."

Each Mega Millions ticket costs $2.

If no one wins in Friday's drawing, the next drawing is in August with potentially record-breaking prize money.