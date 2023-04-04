Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Mel King

Mel King Services Set for Early Next Week

A public viewing and visitation will be held Monday, with a funeral service on Tuesday

By Sam Doran

David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Longtime Boston activist and former state representative Mel King, who died last Tuesday at 94, will be remembered next week with a wake and funeral service in the South End.

Though he lost the 1983 mayor's race to his former House colleague, Ray Flynn, King's groundbreaking campaign marked the first time a Black candidate advanced to the final mayoral ballot in Boston. He remained active as a community organizer.

PHOTOS: Boston Civil Rights Icon Mel King Through the Years

A public viewing and visitation is set for Monday, April 10 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with an opportunity for "witnesses from the community" from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, April 11 at 12 noon. The family has invited guests to don bow ties "as a tribute to Mr. King."

Both events will take place at the Union United Methodist Church, 485 Columbus Ave., with plans to also broadcast Tuesday's funeral on Zoom.

More stories about Mel King

Boston Mar 29

Bostonians Honor Mel King, Who Helped Ease Boston's Racial Strife

Boston Mar 28

‘We Are Because He Was': Mel King, Civil Rights Icon and 1983 Boston Mayoral Candidate, Dies at 94

Copyright State House News Service

This article tagged under:

Mel King
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us