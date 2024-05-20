Roxbury

Rec center in Roxbury that served as temporary migrant shelter to reopen

The state planned to use the recreation complex in Roxbury until May 31. The center will resume its activities for the community in June

Inside the Melnea Cass Recreation Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, after its temporary conversion into a migrant shelter.
Migrant families staying in the overflow shelter at the Melnea A. Cass Recreation Center in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood have been moved, Gov. Maura Healey said.

The families, Healey said, have been relocated to either a more stable housing option outside of the shelter system or to a different safety-net site.

A temporary emergency shelter for migrants in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is now nearing capacity. This after opening just one week ago. 

"We are working closely with school districts and families to ensure continuity of education," said the Healey administration. "Per federal law, families will have the choice between staying in their current district or enrolling in their new district."

The recreation center, which belongs to the state, was converted into a temporary shelter for families who have been sleeping at Boston Logan International Airport.

The state planned to use the recreation complex in Roxbury until May 31. The center will resume its activities for the community in June.

