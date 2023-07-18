Melrose man accused of indecent assault on teen outside Jamaica Plain restaurant

A Melrose man is accused of groping a teenage girl he approached outside a restaurant in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Monday, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said.

According to the DA's office, the teen told police she was sitting outside a restaurant on Centre Street when she was approached by a man, later identified as Francis Mwaura, 31. The victim said he sat beside her and asked if the food was good, which made her feel uncomfortable. She said she moved away and told him she was a minor, but he put his hand between her legs.

A witness told police they heard the girl scream "he touched me" as they were walking by.

The victim was taken to Children's Hospital for evaluation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Based off a description from the victim and witnesses, officers found Mwaura inside the restaurant. He was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery. He was ordered held on a $1,000 bail at Roxbury Boston Municipal Court.

“I commend this young girl for alerting people around her to what happened and for providing a description of her attacker to police. Everyone has the right and the expectation to go out on a pleasant summer evening in perfect safety,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a media release.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.