Melrose Man Facing Animal Cruelty Charge After Allegedly Killing His Dog

A Massachusetts man was arrested and is facing an animal cruelty charge after allegedly killing his dog Friday night.

Police say Adam Crook, 44, of Melrose, allegedly dragged his dog from his home into his backyard where he allegedly struck the dog in the head with a large rock multiple times, killing the animal. Crook, who is known to police, then allegedly used a shovel to bury the dog.

"This suspect's alleged actions are absolutely reprehensible and inexcusable," Chief Michael Lyle said. "I'm grateful for the excellent investigative work of Melrose Police Sgt. Brian Ladner, Detective Sgt. Paul McNamara, Officer Pamela Daye and Lt. Alan Borgal of the Animal Rescue League that resulted in this arrest."

Officials responded to Mount Zion Road on Saturday for a report of an animal cruelty incident where they conducted an on-scene investigation. Melrose police then obtained and executed a search warrant at Crook's home to locate and exhume the dog from the grave.

Crook was arrested Sunday and subsequently released on personal recognizance. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 26, in Malden District Court. It's unclear if he has an attorney.

Neighbors say that Crook kept to himself and they didn't see him often, and are concerned by what he may be capable of doing.

"You just never know what's in your own backyard. It's so, so. so scary. It's so so sad," neighbor Janice Wilson said.

Another neighbor, who did not want to reveal her name, and who has two dogs of her own said she heard strange things before the dog's death.

"Behind me there would be a dog back there and the poor thing was crying and barking and I would think, why don't they bring the dog in, but would be for long periods of time," she recalled.

Melrose police were assisted in their investigation by federal law enforcement partners and the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL).

"ARL will continue to assist in any way possible during the investigative process to ensure that the culprit for this callous and gruesome act of violence against a defenseless animal is held responsible," the group said in a statement on Sunday.