Melrose Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

Melrose police received a 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery at the Melrose Shell service station on Main Street.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Melrose Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery at a gas station in Melrose, Massachusetts, on Friday afternoon.

Melrose police received a 911 call shortly after 3:30 p.m. Friday for a report of an armed robbery at the Melrose Shell service station on Main Street. It was reported that a firearm was shown during the robbery, police said.

Police shared photos of the suspect in a news release posted to Twitter. They also released a photo of a U-Haul truck, though it was not immediately clear how the vehicle was connected to the robbery, or the suspect.

No other information was provided about the robbery, and no suspect description was given.

Anyone who has information on the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to call 781-665-1212.

