Melrose Teachers Meet with School Committee Before Tuesday Strike

The Melrose teacher's union returned to the negotiating table with the city's school committee on Saturday in hopes of trying to reach an agreement before the teachers' planned strike begins on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

If a deal can't be reached over the long holiday weekend, parents are being asked to plan accordingly, and make childcare arrangements in case schools are closed on Tuesday.

The looming strike comes after nearly a year of failed negotiations, several protests and after teachers in Melrose took a vote of "No Confidence" in the city's mayor and school committee.

"Our demands have been the same since the start of this," said Lisa Donovan, President of the Melrose Education Association. "We want fair compensation that is comparable to to surrounding districts; that will attract and retain quality educators. And we want time. Time to be able to prepare engaging and meaningful lessons for our students."

Donovan said that the school committee agreed to meet on Saturday without a negotiator, which is what the Melrose Education Association has said it has wanted.

In a statement released on Saturday, the school committee said it had a mediator ready to assist in the afternoon as needed.

In their latest proposal, the school committee says it has offered an 8.5% wage increase to teachers over the course of the next three years.

NBC 10 Boston reached out to both the school committee and the teacher's union for an update on the status of negotiations, and have not heard back yet.

The Melrose teacher's union is expecting to hold another rally on Sunday at 1 p.m.