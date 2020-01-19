Local
Weather

After Slick Start Sunday, Melting Snow as Temps Near 40

By Sunday afternoon, most roads should be mainly wet

By Chris Gloninger

Temperatures today will warm into the 40s.

Those temperatures combined with sunshine, even this time of year, will lead to some significant melting. By Sunday afternoon, most roads should be mainly wet.

Colder air is set to move in Monday and will linger through Wednesday. This will be the coldest air so far this season with overnight lows in the teens and highs will be in the mid 20s to low 30s. 

We’re expecting another through late week and into the first half of next weekend. Temperatures will be returning to the 40s, which is above average for this time of year. 

There is another important detail to talk about this week – the lack of any significant storm system. It currently looks dry through Friday.

Next weekend our weather will turn unsettled again. This storm system looks to start wet, but it could end white with colder air moving in next Sunday.

Behind the storm, drier, colder air returns. 

