Melting Wednesday, Chance of Snow Later in the Week

Our onshore flow Tuesday means we will see milder temps, especially at the coast, and more clouds. Also, some ocean effect flurries or snow showers will be off and on across eastern New England.

Some of the larger snow showers may set down a coating of new snow -- enough to make any cleared roads slick again. Highs will be milder in the 20s to low 30s. Lows Tuesday night remain milder too, with lows in the 20s.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The jet stream places itself right over New England and moves slightly north to allow for some of the milder temperatures to roll in. Half the snow we got from Saturday’s blizzard will be melted away by the end of this week.

Highs reach the low 40s south and 30s north on Wednesday. Thursday we increase a few degrees to highs in the mid to upper 40s. It is going to be a mess with the melting snow and mud, along with the never ending road spray on highways and interstates, so keep that wiper fluid topped off.

A cold front heads in Thursday into Friday and we expect rain in southern New England, rain to a mix central New England and coastal Maine and snow for northern New England. In fact, ski areas may see at least 6 to 12 inches of snowfall.

As this front dips slowly south, we change to snow briefly in southern New England. It remains uncertain on when the cold air and dry air coincide. There’s a chance for light accumulating snow in Boston again for this system, but this can certainly change.

Our messy end of the week system moves out and more arctic air returns. Everything freezes again as we head into a quiet weekend. Highs will be in the 20s and breezy on Saturday, and highs will be in the low 30s Sunday.

The jet stream remains over New England next week, steering waves of low pressure our way. It could be an unsettled week next week.