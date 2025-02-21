Member of flight crew detained before international flight from Logan Airport

Logan Airport

A member of an airline's flight crew was detained Thursday evening at Boston's Logan International Airport before a flight to Paris.

Massachusetts State Police said U.S. Customs and Border Protection requested support from troopers assigned to Logan around 8:40 p.m.

Customs agents were conducting a standard review of the flight manifest when they learned a member of the crew had an active warrant in North Carolina, police said.

Troopers detained 33-year-old Jeremy Gudorf of Ohio.

Police did not say what Gudorf's warrant was for or the airline of the flight.

Gudorf is due to appear Friday in East Boston District Court. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

