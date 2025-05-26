New Memorial Day tradition to debut on Mass. bridges, landmarks

A prominent new way to commemorate the nation's fallen service members is debuting in Massachusetts on Monday.

Bridges and landmarks across the commonwealth will be lit up gold for Memorial Day, part of Operation Gold Star, an initiative launched by the Military Friends Foundation and enacted as state law last year. The Zakim, Longfellow Fore River and Burns bridges will all be part of the event.

"This permanent tribute will raise awareness of the service and sacrifice of those who have given their lives in service to our nation," retired Brig. Gen. Tom Sellars, president of the Military Friends Foundation, said in a statement ahead of the inaugural display.

There were other Memorial Day tributes across Massachusetts on Monday. On Boston Common, tens of thousands of flags have been put up, representing all the state's armed service members who lost their lives going back the 250 years to the Revolutionary War.

Boston Common is once again covered in American flags for Memorial Day, the thousands of stars and stripes honoring all the people who've served in the armed forces going back 250 years to the start of the American Revolution. There are plenty of memorial events planned across Massachusetts on Monday — here are some of them.

There were parades and wreath-layings statewide. Gov. Maura Healey was set to give an address and lay a wreath at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Agawam Monday afternoon.

At the Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery in West Roxbury, VFW Post 2902 Commander Richie Gormley held the 57th commemoration for his friend Lance Cpl. Paul Reid, whom he called "a local town hero."

What began as a small tribute for friends and family has grown to include the mayor of Boston.

On Memorial Day, Lance Cpl. Paul Reid, who died fighting in Vietnam, was remembered for the 57th straight year, in a ceremony held by his childhood friend, VFW Post 2902 Commander Richie Gormley.