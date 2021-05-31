Memorial Day Events Held Across Mass. as COVID Restrictions Lift

Events commemorating Memorial Day are being held across Massachusetts on Monday as the state lifts restrictions for in-person gatherings.

Many cities and towns, including Billerica, have resumed their Memorial Day parades.

Representative Seth Moulton joined veterans and members of the Glovers Marblehead Regiment, a group of living historians who serve as custodians of Marblehead’s role in the Revolutionary War to march from the Old Town House to Memorial Park.

In Nahant, a flag raising ceremony and the dedication of a meeting room at American Legion Post 215 will be held at noon in honor of Sgt. Richard “Richie” Lombard, a decorated Marine who served in combat in Vietnam. Moulton is expected to present Sgt. Lombard with a Congressional Citation during the dedication ceremony.

In Lincoln, Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark will help bestow the Massachusetts’ Medal of Liberty to the surviving family of 16 local veterans who were killed-in-action.

At 3p.m., Boston Mayor Janey will speak at the Dalton Hero Square dedication in Dorchester to honor William Dalton, a Boston resident who served in the U.S. Army.