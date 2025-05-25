Memorial Day is still pick of holiday weekend; there will be more sun and warmer air

The day dawned bright, but in this unstable airmass, we won’t be able to hold onto the sun for long. Already clouds are building, and some could also sprout a quick shower this afternoon.

Breezes are brisk and the temps are still cool(ish). Expect highs in the low and mid-60s.

When Meat Loaf said two out of three ain’t bad, he must have been talking about New England’s holiday weekend weather.

In this pattern, we’re lucky to get one out of three and thankfully, Memorial Day is that one day.

It features gobs more sun, warmer air, and return of the sea breeze along the coast. Highs are generally in the upper 60s, but a couple of 70-degree readings are possible.

Of course, the Monday-Wednesday timeframe remains undefeated in this soggy pattern, and this week is no exception. Highs both days will be well into the 70s – if not near 80 in spots – along with a zero percent chance of rain.

And without even looking, we know the weather is headed downhill late next week, right?

Sure enough, showers come back to us by Thursday, but I suspect that the pattern isn’t as soggy heading into next weekend. Yes, scattered showers are there, but there will be lots of dry hours, and these aren’t soaking rains.

Enjoy the rest of your holiday weekend and be safe!