Cloudy and breezy with spotty showers possible ahead of brighter, warmer Memorial Day

Today continues the cloudy and breezy trend we've seen lately, with highs in the mid 60s and a few spotty showers possible, especially north of the Massachusetts Turnpike.
Clouds stick around into Sunday night, keeping lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Memorial Day on Monday looks a bit brighter and slightly warmer, with more sunshine breaking through and highs reaching the mid 60s to low 70s.
A stray shower can’t be ruled out, especially in interior areas, but most of the day will be dry—perfect for outdoor gatherings (if you're OK with a light breeze).
A warming trend takes hold Tuesday and Wednesday with highs climbing well into the 70s.
The second half of the week looks more unsettled, with better chances for showers or even a few storms late Thursday into the weekend. Still, not a total washout after a sunny stretch to round out the holiday weekend.