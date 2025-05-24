Weather

Cloudy, cool and gray today; weather slowly improves over holiday weekend

There's not much beach weather to be had this holiday weekend

By Pete Bouchard

NBC Universal, Inc.

The weekend is improving, but it will be a slow process.

Lots of clouds around today. We risk a passing shower, but much of the day will be dry (and dull gray).

Glimpses – or even wholesale breaks – of sun are possible, but I don’t want to oversell any bright weather.

Highs stay in the “I’ll never complain about the heat again” range of the low 60s.

We’ll see more sunny spells tomorrow along with a steady northwest breeze. This will help us reach the mid-60s as we hold back the sea breeze for one more day.

There’s still a very small chance at a shower in the afternoon, but this is nothing to cancel plans over or throw your hands up in disgust. (OK, you’re allowed.)

Memorial Day remains the pick of the weekend, despite the fact that it may fall short of stellar beach weather. The sea breeze returns at the coast, so highs will fall just short of 70.

Away from the coast, we expect low 70s, with abundant sun for all.

Once again, we may run into a very brief, afternoon shower, predominately away from the coast.

Next week sees a return to steady highs in the 70s with occasional sea breezes at the coast. Heat stays away, humidity stays low, and the next chance for showers may hold off until Thursday.

Enjoy the holiday weekend and be safe!

