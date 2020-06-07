Interfaith Memorial, Funeral Procession in Boston to Honor Lost Black Lives

A memorial in Boston Sunday will allow members of the community to mourn the loss of three black lives, all victims of violence in recent weeks.

As protesters around the country continue to rally and denounce racism, Clergy United is hosting a service that will focus on memorializing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. A funeral procession with three hearses to honor these victims will drive through Boston at 2 p.m.

People will be able to pay their respects as the symbolic procession passes, and organizers on Facebook encouraged attendees to "bring a sign with a name of someone killed by police brutality or racist violence."

At 3 p.m., Boston Black Memorial will hold a service that will be streamed online to honor Floyd, Taylor, Arbery and other victims. Faith leaders from at least 10 different congregations are involved in the afternoon memorial.

Boston Black Memorial is a black, clergy-led, colleague-supported interfaith service. Parishioners have been asked to continue to attend services virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Protests across the state are expected to continue Sunday in the wake of Floyd's death while he was in police custody. Recent demonstrations in the state have remained almost exclusively peaceful.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed inside her Kentucky apartment on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and fatally shot by armed white residents of a South Georgia neighborhood back in February.