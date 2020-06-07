Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
George Floyd

Interfaith Memorial, Funeral Procession in Boston to Honor Lost Black Lives

Watch live here at 2 p.m. as the funeral procession moves through Boston

By Alec Greaney

A woman holds a sign as hundreds gather at John F. Kennedy Plaza outside the Lowell Police Station during a peaceful vigil for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality and racism in the US in Lowell, Massachusetts on May 30, 2020. – Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A memorial in Boston Sunday will allow members of the community to mourn the loss of three black lives, all victims of violence in recent weeks.  

As protesters around the country continue to rally and denounce racism, Clergy United is hosting a service that will focus on memorializing George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. A funeral procession with three hearses to honor these victims will drive through Boston at 2 p.m.

People will be able to pay their respects as the symbolic procession passes, and organizers on Facebook encouraged attendees to "bring a sign with a name of someone killed by police brutality or racist violence."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

George Floyd 2 hours ago

George Floyd Protests Expected Sunday in Boston, Across Massachusetts

At 3 p.m., Boston Black Memorial will hold a service that will be streamed online to honor Floyd, Taylor, Arbery and other victims. Faith leaders from at least 10 different congregations are involved in the afternoon memorial.

Boston Black Memorial is a black, clergy-led, colleague-supported interfaith service. Parishioners have been asked to continue to attend services virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Protests across the state are expected to continue Sunday in the wake of Floyd's death while he was in police custody. Recent demonstrations in the state have remained almost exclusively peaceful.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black emergency medical technician, was shot and killed inside her Kentucky apartment on March 13 by Louisville Metro Police Department officers. Arbery, a 25-year-old black man, was chased and fatally shot by armed white residents of a South Georgia neighborhood back in February.

This article tagged under:

George FloydGeorge Floyd protestsBoston Black Memorial
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us