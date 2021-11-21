Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Men From Mass., NH Charged in Drug-Related Killing in Maine

They were charged following the drug-related shooting of Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York, Maine State Police said

Three men from Massachusetts and New Hampshire were charged Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old this month in eastern Maine, officials said.

Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested at his home Friday morning by Massachusetts State Police and U.S. Marshals, and was being extradited to Maine to face a charge of felony murder, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Juan Ortiz, 27 of Concord, New Hampshire, and Emanuel Ramos, 30, of Roxbury, Massachusetts, were arrested early Friday evening by the Fort Worth Police Department in Texas, police said. Ortiz was charged with murder while Ramos was charged with felony murder, police said.

It wasn't immediately known if any of the three men had attorneys.

Local

wellfleet 1 hour ago

Heavy Fire Consumes RV on Cape Cod

New Hampshire Nov 20

Woman Shot Dead by Cousin in NH, Police Say; Man Arrested

They were charged following the drug-related shooting of Brandin Guerrero of Massapequa, New York, Maine State Police said.

His body was discovered on a lawn in Machias on Nov. 4, officials said. The killing remains under investigation.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsNew HampshireMainePOLICEarrest
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us