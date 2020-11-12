Men Seen on Camera Attacking Another Man in South Boston Sought by Police

Police are searching for a group of men who were caught on camera earlier this week attacking another man in South Boston before fleeing the scene.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Monday to Dorchester Street and West 4th Street, where a man told them he was attacked by several men on dirt bikes and four-wheelers.

The man told police he was punched, kicked and knocked to the ground before being repeatedly run over. He was left with injuries to his head, back, shoulders and arms.

The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Surveillance footage police released Thursday showed much of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4742. Tips can also be left anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.