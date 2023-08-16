Two decades after surviving meningitis, he faces a new deadly challenge

In 2000, NECN shared the powerful story of John Kach, a Rhode Island college student who fought for his life after developing meningitis.

He beat the deadly illness and grew to live his life as an adult, adjusting to new limitations.

Now, he's been dealt another setback — he needs a new kidney.

"I just...I do what I have to do," Kach told NECN.

It's an easy sentiment from a man who's had a difficult journey in life.

We first covered Kach in 2000, when he was a 19-year-old freshman and a star basketball player at Salve Regina University in Newport.

Contributed photo John Kach in 2000

The excitement of college shut down quickly when he developed a rare, deadly strain of bacterial meningitis. With his organs shutting down, doctors put him in a drug-induced coma. He was given last rites.

It was six weeks before he opened his eyes. While he survived, the infection left him without part of his right leg, fingers and toes.

He spoke to us then from his hospital bed, saying it all only made him stronger.

Also, taller — eight months later, he stood on his prosthetic leg, and doctors realized he grew two inches during his illness to 6'5".

His story of survival spread around his college, and the world. He appeared on "Oprah" and even carried the Olympic torch before the 2002 Winter Games in Salt Lake City. His story led him to advocate for vaccinations against meningococcal meningitis.

In the years since, Kach had his other leg amputated due to complications from the infection that nearly killed him. He graduated from Salve Regina and received a new kidney from his mother, Paige.

But now, living in North Carolina, he's facing a new challenge, possibly the toughest yet.

"Everything was coming together. Everything he works so hard for, everything that he overcame. And then stage five renal failure," Paige explained.

John needs another kidney. But he's keeping the same attitude that he's carried throughout his life.

"At first when I went through everything was the ‘why me’s.’ Now, I look at it and say, well, who rather have been me and somebody else, because I know that I can handle this and I can get through all this. And this is a little bit tougher now with the kidney. It's harder this time than the first time around trying to find somebody. But it is what it is and we're gonna figure it out," he told NECN.

Some close family members aren't a match. It's a challenge for his family to swallow.

"Emotionally? I almost feel like I'm back to square one," Paige said.

Paige is by his side while he's on dialysis, once again in a battle for life. She said she told him once, as he lay in a hospital bed, if he wanted to go, she'd understand, but if he'd stay and fight, they would fight it together. And now they'll do it again.

Contributed photo John Kach in his hospital bed as he fought for his life in 2000.

"And I just– that's what I've held on to and what I continue to hold on to, that we can do this together," Paige said.

John's family and friends have started raising money for a transplant while he once again educates and inspires: "Take my story for what it is. If it's trying to help someone that you know where you love or maybe just a stranger, they're going to impact their life and, and the ones that they love and that they have in their lives."

If you want to help John, find out if you’re a potential match by filling out a simple medical history form, found here.

Then visit the North Carolina organ donor registry here.

For more information on becoming a living donor, click here.

Watch the original NECN documentaries on John Kach's journey:

NECN has been following John Kach's story for decades. Here's a look back at our original coverage.

