Menorah lighting celebrations kick off Hanukkah amid worldwide tension

From Boston Common to Copley Square to Brookline, the lights of the menorah were glowing Thursday night across Massachusetts.

Hanukkah is taking on extra significance this year given the Israel-Hamas war and the surge in antisemitism worldwide.

"When it's dark," said Rabbi Yosef Jazklos, "when there's challenging times, we appreciate light that much more."

Zaklos is with the Chabad of Downtown Boston, which has been lighting the Boston Common menorah for 40 years.

He says the festival of lights is coming at a critical time for the Jewish community.

"The public menorah is the perfect antidote," said Zaklos. "It says everything about being bright, bold, proud."

In Copley Square, a group pushing to end the violent conflict between Israel and Hamas lit several menorahs and hoped to send a message to the Middle East.

"That we need a ceasefire now in order to prevent any more death," said Coco Rosenberg, an organizaer with IfNotNow. "Palestinians' and Israelis' safety is intertwined."

This year's Hanukkah comes amid security concerns.

Ahead of the December holidays, the Department of Homeland Security warned that places of worship are potential targets.

Gov. Maura Healey said the Jewish community should be valued and honored.

"It is a community of kindness and compassion that we celebrate," Healey said. "Of brilliance and creativity."

Jewish leaders say now more than ever, it's important to celebrate Hanukkah's message of hope, resilience and survival.

"If the first message is 'We're not afraid,'" said Rabbi William Hamilton from Congregation Kehillath Israel in Brookline, "the second message is 'There's no time for fatigue.'"