Men's Defending Wheelchair Champion Marcel Hug Withdraws From Boston Marathon

Marcel Hug, the defending champion in the men's wheelchair race, has withdrawn from the Boston Marathon, according to reports.

Hug, of Switzerland, made the announcement just hours before the start of the race, the Boston Globe reported. No reason was given for his withdrawal.

Hug won the marathon last year despite making a wrong turn in the final mile, finishing the slightly detoured route just seven seconds off his course record.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Hug, who has raced Boston eight times and has five victories here, cost himself a $50,000 course record bonus when he missed the second-to-last turn, following the lead vehicle instead of turning from Commonwealth Avenue onto Hereford Street.