Mental Health Crisis Grows as COVID-19 Pandemic Rages On

As we focus on testing, treatment and vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a growing mental health crisis.

"Not knowing exactly what's going to happen can really be difficult for a lot of people to tolerate and live with each and every day," explained Dr. Christine Crawford, a psychiatrist at Boston Medical Center.

A recent Monmouth University poll found 60% of Americans are "worn out" by the pandemic and 45% say they feel angry about the impact on daily life.

Crawford said that is not surprising.

"Routine gives us a sense of control over our daily lives and it makes us feel like we can predict what's going to happen within a given day."

Routine has either disappeared or been severely altered for many.

Ching Lin is a student in Boston who explained how it feels.

"We have to do test every week and we have to have all the vaccine. Despite that we still have people get infected with COVID."

"I think that we're feeling a lot of stress from having to be online and then thinking everything would be better when we went back in person and it not being the same," Emeline, another Boston student, added.

For many children the situation is life-threatening. The CDC reports emergency room visits for suspected suicide attempts by 12- to 17-year-old girls rose 51% from early 2019 to early 2021.

Psychiatrist Dr. Chase Samsel of Boston Children's Hospital said that’s troubling.

"Throughout this pandemic the amount of stress and distress that youth and families have been experiencing has been tremendous."

In December the U.S. Surgeon General issued a public health advisory about the mental health crisis among kids and teenagers.

"It would be a tragedy if we beat back one public health crisis only to allow another to grow in its place. That’s why I am issuing this Surgeon General’s Advisory. Mental health challenges in children, adolescents, and young adults are real, and they are widespread," the report reads.

Samsel said the disruption of schools is a big factor.

"To not have some predictability, to not have connection, to not be able to have outlets that are important to their creativity and consistency in mentoring and monitoring is certainly a big deal for youth these days."

Experts say it's important to keep an eye on each other and say something if someone seems to be struggling. They point out that there is no shame in seeking professional help.