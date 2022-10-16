Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MASS PIKE

Mercedes Catches Fire on Mass. Pike in Southborough

Massachusetts State Police reported traffic delays on I-90 eastbound in Southborough

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Nathan Rubin

A car fire caused traffic delays Sunday on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Southborough, state police said.

Massachusetts State Police and firefighters responded to Interstate 90 eastbound for a Mercedes on fire. Dashcam video shared by state police appeared to show the middle and right lane closed, with traffic moving in the left lane.

At least one ambulance and one fire truck responded to the scene by 4 p.m. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

Police said all lanes had reopened by 4:45 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A picture shared with NBC10 Boston by a man driving by the scene showed the fire had been extinguished, leaving behind a charred vehicle.

There was no word on what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

MASS PIKEMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceMassachusetts TurnpikeSouthborough
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us