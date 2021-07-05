Merrimac Residents on Edge With Home Invasion Suspect Still at Large

Neighbors in Merrimac, Massachusetts, are concerned that a home invasion suspect has not been taken into custody yet following an assault reported over the weekend.

According to police, a woman was threatened with a knife and repeatedly assaulted after a man broke into her Merrimac home late Saturday night.

The woman allegedly woke up to find the man in her bedroom armed with a knife after he broke into her Hillside Avenue home around 11:10 p.m. He threatened her and repeatedly assaulted her, police said, until she was able to flee to a nearby home and call police.

The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released.

One neighbor tells NBC10 Boston that the victim is a woman in her 70s and lives alone. Neighbors say they plan to reach out to her and offer their help and support.

Meanwhile, the suspect, described as man in his 40s, is still at large.

Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears says investigators are doing everything they can to locate the suspect as quickly as possible. He urged residents to remain vigilant and to report anything unusual to police.

"This is an active investigation, which means there are more questions than answers right now," Shears said. "I can assure the community that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to locate this suspect as quickly as possible."

The limited information has neighbors like Memorie Costello on edge.

“I just want to know what the guy looks like so I know what to watch out for," said Costello who lives nearby. "I have a 14-year-old son at home, and I’m not all the time to keep an eye on him. So I just want him to be aware of what to watch out for.“

Merrimac police, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex District Attorney's Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at (978) 346-8321.