Merrimac Woman Threatened, Assaulted in Home Invasion

A woman was threatened with a knife and repeatedly assaulted after a man broke into her home Saturday night in Merrimac, Massachusetts, according to police.

The man allegedly woke the woman up after he broke into her Hillside Avenue home around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. He threatened her with the knife and repeatedly assaulted her, police said. At some point, she was able to flee to a nearby home and call police.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment and is expected to be released. The suspect, described as man in his 40’s, is still at large.

Merrimac Police, the Massachusetts State Police and the Essex District Attorney’s Office are investigating.

Merrimac Police Chief Eric Shears urged residents to remain vigilant and to report anything unusual to police.

“This is an active investigation. which means there are more questions than answers right now," Shears said. "I can assure the community that we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to do everything we can to locate this suspect as quickly as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merrimac Police Department at (978) 346-8321.