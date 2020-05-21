Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
COLUMBIA GAS

Merrimack Valley Gas Explosion Settlement Payments Going Out Early

Attorneys had asked for settlement payments to be fast-tracked because of the coronavirus pandemic

NBC10 Boston

The first $70 million in settlement payments to people affected by a series of natural gas explosions in Massachusetts in 2018 will be mailed Friday, about six weeks earlier than expected, attorneys involved in the case said.

"For those residents who filed a claim with the administrator seeking a lump-sum payment, the average per-household payment will be more than $8,000," according to the statement from attorneys involved in the $143 million class-action lawsuit, The Eagle-Tribune reported.

Attorneys had asked for settlement payments to be fast-tracked because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After reaching a settlement with Columbia Gas, the family of a Massachusetts high school student killed during a series of natural gas explosions in Merrimack Valley last year says they will push for measures to prevent such a disaster from happening again.

The explosions and fires in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover in September 2018 left a teenager dead, about two dozen injured and destroyed or damaged more than 130 properties. People were left without natural gas service for months during the winter.

The explosions were caused by overpressurized pipelines operated by Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, according to a federal investigation.

The utility company pleaded guilty to federal charges and agreed to pay a $53 million fine.

More on the Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions

explosions settlement Mar 12

Judge Approves $143M Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions Settlement

Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions Feb 27

Columbia Gas Whistleblower: ‘People Die’ If Rules and Regulations Are Ignored

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

COLUMBIA GASsettlementMerrimack Valley Gas ExplosionspaymentColumbia Gas of Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us