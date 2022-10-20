Messy Morning Commute on the MBTA Red Line After Overnight Work was not Finished on Time

Commuters taking the Red Line this morning faced delays and a switch to shuttle buses as work that was done overnight on the line was not finished on time.

The first update came around 5:30 a.m., when the MBTA dispatched shuttle buses to the area.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Alewife and Harvard due to the late completion of overnight work near Alewife. Please expect delays as buses are dispatched. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2022

Shuttle buses first started running between Harvard Station and Alewife Station but were switched to run from Broadway to Alewife less than an hour later.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Alewife and Broadway due to the late completion of overnight work near Alewife. Trains may be held at stations or crossed back. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2022

Service resumed shortly after but commuters were advised that service was to continue "with delays".

After less than an hour, the MBTA posted that the delays could be as long as 20 minutes due to the same maintenance work that was unfinished.

Red Line Update: Delays of up to 20 minutes in service due to earlier maintenance work. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 20, 2022

This caused confusion among commuters who expressed themselves through social media, to the extent of asking if there were red line trains running at all.

Regular service resumed at around 9:30 a.m., according to the MBTA.